Suspect accused of randomly slashing a woman on subway in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who slashed a woman in an unprovoked attack on a subway in Brooklyn.

It happened Friday afternoon aboard a northbound 3 train as it entered the Nostrand Avenue train station in Crown Heights.

Police say the attacker, who was also riding the train with the victim, held the door open and, without saying anything, slashed the woman in the face and arm.

After the attack, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website , or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

