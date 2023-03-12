Bruce Springsteen Concert at Mohegan Sun Sunday postponed due to illness

This is the second straight concert to be canceled. It's unclear who got sick and what the specific illness is.

MONTVILLE, Connecticut (WABC) -- The Bruce Springsteen concert scheduled for Sunday night at Mohegan Sun has been postponed.

Fans are being told to hold onto their tickets, which will be valid once the show is rescheduled.

This is the second straight concert to be canceled. Officials say the performance is pushed off due to illness.

It's unclear who got sick and what the specific illness is.

Springsteen's next show is scheduled for Tuesday in Albany.

