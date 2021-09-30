'Bruce Springsteen Live' exhibit set to open at the Grammy Museum

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new exhibit devoted to the legendary concerts of New Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen opens at the Grammy Museum in Newark Friday.
"Bruce Springsteen Live" is devoted to the superstar's live performances starting in the early 1970s and continuing through his recent run on Broadway.
It includes the guitar he played on his breakthrough album "Born to Run," just one of the items in a treasure trove of memorabilia spanning a career that has lasted a half century.
There are vintage posters, clothing "The Boss" wore on stage, and videos of some of his classic performances.
The saxophone played by the late Clarence Clemons is prominently displayed.
"Bruce Springsteen Live" also features interactive displays to demonstrate how Springsteen and his E Street Band put together on of their live shows.
The memorabilia comes from the Bruce Springsteen Archive at Monmouth University.
Tickets are $10, with discounts available for students and seniors.
For more information, visit GrammyMuseumExp.org/Bruce-Springsteen.
