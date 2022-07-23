Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen fans are upset about his concert ticket prices

By Lisa Respers France
EMBED <>More Videos

Ticket prices for Bruce Springsteen's shows are angering some fans

Paying for some Bruce Springsteen tickets these days may be "Tougher Than The Rest."

That's because Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing" has some seats reaching $4,000 to $5,000 a seat.

The high prices are not going over well.

"I'm sure you won't see this @springsteen but you or your management need to have a word with the abhorrent criminals running @Ticketmaster who are charging exorbitant amounts to see you in concert," one person tweeted. "Please listen to your fans, nobody can afford these ridiculous ticket prices."

Writer John Semley tweeted that Springsteen should "write a song about a working man refinancing his car and home to purchase bruce springsteen tickets."

"i got a sixty-nine chevy /with a three-ninety-six fuelie heads /and a hurst on the floor/i had to sell it to go see the Boss at the Wells-Fargo Center," he suggested as lyrics.

Stevie Van Zandt, "The Sopranos" star and a member of Springsteen's E Stret Band, responded to the uproar by tweeting in part "I have nothing whatsoever to do with the price of tickets."

Tickets recently went on sale for Springsteen and his E Street Band's international tour, which kicks off in February at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Prices started around $60 for some of the seats furthest from the stage.

CNN has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertticketsbruce springsteenticketmaster
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed to death in front of wife in unprovoked NYC attack
Steve Bannon found guilty in contempt of Congress trial
Family injured during boat explosion on Long Island
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Scammers ask for Bitcoin payment for utility bills amid heat wave
VIDEO: Bear climbs apple tree in Connecticut yard
Embattled WWE chairman Vince McMahon retires amid investigation
Show More
Girl travels from war-torn Ukraine to Long Island for heart surgery
Six Flags Great Adventure delays opening due to power outage
Local Little League softball teams get big sendoff ahead of tournament
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
CASA NYC looks for more volunteers to help advocate for foster kids
More TOP STORIES News