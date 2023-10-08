Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled tour dates after canceling 2023 shows for health reasons

Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled tour dates after canceling 2023 shows to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

The Boss is coming back.

Bruce Springsteen announced his rescheduled tour dates for the shows he postponed recently.

The new tour dates include stops in Albany and Syracuse in April 2024.

The 74-year-old rock legend canceled the rest of his 2023 performances back in September, citing health concerns.

Springsteen is in recovery for peptic ulcer disease but needed to continue treatment for the rest of the year. He said he was following his doctor's orders in postponing his tour dates.

