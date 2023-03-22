NJ Transit, Amtrak service between NY Penn, Trenton impacted as firefighters battle brush fires

EDISON, N.J. (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling multiple brush fires along the Northeast Corridor train tracks in Edison, New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

New Jersey Transit Northeast Corridor Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Trenton and New York Penn Station.

New Jersey Transit is advising customers to seek alternate transportation.

The agency said the Morris and Essex, Montclair Boonton (Mid-town Direct) and North Jersey Coastline will continue to operate.

New Jersey Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street.

Amtrak customers can follow @AmtrakNECAlerts on Twitter for updates.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

