Multiple large brush fires burning in Rockland County, New York

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Multiple brush fires are burning in Rockland County threatening nearby homes.

Firefighters are battling several brush fires reported along the CSX train line in the Town of Stony Point.

Preliminary reports indicate that sparks kicked up from a S/B train traveling through Stony Point, Haverstraw and Congers may have started the fire, according to Rockland officials.

Newscopter 7 was above the fires that stretch from Waltham Avenue pass Hazen Lane.

The dry conditions and wind have created heavy smoke throughout the area.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

