Search for attackers after teen girl beaten by other teens inside Connecticut park

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- A teenager was brutally beaten by a group of other teens inside a park in Connecticut after she was heard on camera using a racial slur.

Now video of the attack is going viral as police search for answers and the attackers after the white teen girl was viciously beaten by a group of Black teen girls.

It happened inside Byram Park in Greenwich around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Details about why the young women were initially fighting are unclear, but a Snapchat caption of a video hints to a racially charged motive.

Police found the victim lying on the ground after responding to a call about an unusually large crowd in the park.

It's unclear how the brawl started, but during a lull, the victim sits up and defiantly says, "hit me again." Her use of the N word then results in a second round of violence.

So far, two arrests have been made and Greenwich Police have acknowledged the video as they search for others.

"We're looking at motives, why people would do these things; so that's yet to be determined," Capt. John Slusarz of the Greenwich Police Department said.

The GPD said it is working to identify individuals who they say are from Greenwich, Stamford and Port Chester.

The victim, a junior at Greenwich High School, was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

