'Buddy the Elf' Spaghetti Meal Kit' goes on sale Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you have a sweet tooth like "Buddy the Elf" you might be interested in a meal kit that Hello Fresh is offering this holiday season.

The "Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Meal Kit" comes with Hello Fresh-brand cocoa crispies, pop tarts, marshmallows, maple syrup, chocolate candy, and of course spaghetti.

The meal kits cost $30.

They go on sale Friday at 12:25 p.m. on the Hello Fresh website and go fast!

This is the last day the meal kits will be available this holiday season.

