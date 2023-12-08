  • Watch Now
'Buddy the Elf' Spaghetti Meal Kit' goes on sale Friday

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, December 8, 2023 2:04PM
Hello Fresh selling Elf spaghetti kits
Hello Fresh is selling very popular "Elf" spaghetti making kits.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you have a sweet tooth like "Buddy the Elf" you might be interested in a meal kit that Hello Fresh is offering this holiday season.

The "Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Meal Kit" comes with Hello Fresh-brand cocoa crispies, pop tarts, marshmallows, maple syrup, chocolate candy, and of course spaghetti.

The meal kits cost $30.

They go on sale Friday at 12:25 p.m. on the Hello Fresh website and go fast!

This is the last day the meal kits will be available this holiday season.

