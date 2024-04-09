9-year-old responsible for waking family during Orange County building fire

NEWBURGH, Orange County (WABC) -- A 9-year-old boy is responsible for alerting his family that a fire was burning in their Newburgh building.

Officials say the blaze broke out at around 11 p.m. and destroyed multiple buildings on Carter Street.

At least a dozen residents made it out of the building safely, authorities said. Many residents are now displaced.

The young boy who lived in one of the buildings affected by the fire says he woke up his family so they could evacuate to safety.

"Downstairs, I heard them saying, 'There's a fire,' so I got my parents. After that, I got my sister. And then, we just got out of the house because we didn't know what happened. All we saw was fire and policemen and then we found out what happened," Anthony Trujillo said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.