Video shows man wanted in Brooklyn Tobacco shop burglary

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Surveillance video shows the moment a burglar broke into a tobacco shop in Brooklyn.

Police say the man lifted the front gate of Mist Tobacco Shop on 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge Tuesday at 8 a.m.

He apparently then broke the glass front door with a piece of wood.

The burglar got away with about $500 from the cash register and a case of energy drinks.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

