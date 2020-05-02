RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a Queens burglary suspect.
The NYPD says the man seen in surveillance video broke into two stores just five hours apart in Ridgewood.
The video is from the second incident at the The Garden restaurant on Fresh Pond Road.
In both break-ins the suspect broke through a glass front door before taking money from the cash registers.
If you recognize the suspect, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Video shows store burglar stealing cash in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News