A dozen Long Island businesses hit in overnight burglary spree

HOLBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police are investigating a spree of overnight burglaries at multiple businesses that all follow the same pattern.

During the burglaries, a man breaks a window or glass door, enters the business, and steals cash.

The spree began back on September 23, when the Lemon Tree on Furrows Road in Holbrook was hit between 3:30 a.m. and 7:20 a.m.

The most recent incident happened around 6 a.m. Sunday at Asian Fusion, also on Furrows Road in Holbrook, where a window was broken and money was stolen.

In between, police say the following businesses were victims:
--Cafe Timboo, located at 905 West Jericho Turnpike in Smithtown, on September 29 between 1:55 a.m. and 2:35 a.m.
--Luka's Café and Deli, located at 1361 Lincoln Ave. in Holbrook, on October 1 at approximately 12:25 a.m.
--Mayra's Bakery, located at 781 Hawkins Ave in Lake Grove, on October 2 at approximately 4:15 a.m.
--Dunkin', located at 197 Main St. in East Setauket, on October 3 at approximately 12:15 a.m.
--Luka's Café and Deli, located at 1361 Lincoln Ave. in Holbrook, on October 4 at approximately 1:05 a.m.
--Tai Show North, located at 316 Main St. in Setauket, on October 4 at approximately 8:10 a.m.
--Dunkin', located at 1573 Lakeland Ave. in Bohemia, between October 4 at 8 p.m. and October 5 at approximately 4:30 a.m.
--Edesia Pizzeria and Restaurant, located at 1360 Lakeland Ave in Bohemia, on October 6 at approximately 1:15 a.m.
--Carolina Kitchen of Medford, located at 2717 Route 112 in Medford, on October 6 at approximately 2:35 a.m.
--Hummus Mediterranean, located at 1066 Main Street in Holbrook, on October 6 at approximately 4:30 a.m.
--Horseblock Hero's, located at 3692 Horseblock Road in Medford, on October 7 at approximately 5:25 a.m.

During the incident at Luka's Café and Deli on October 4, a man stole an ATM and, with the help of another man, loaded it into a waiting SUV.

There were no proceeds taken during the burglary at Carolina Kitchen of Medford.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on thee burglaries to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

