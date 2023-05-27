Burglar breaks into Queens church, makes off with nearly $900 worth of items: police

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and tracking down a suspect who broke into a Queens church and left with nearly $900 worth of religious items.

The burglar walked into a house of worship located at 25-02 80th Street on May 18 at around 5:30 a.m., according to authorities.

They say the suspect used tools to force open an inner door before making off with $60 in cash and $890 worth of statues and other religious articles.

Police also say the stolen items were in inventory for a sale at the church.

The suspect fled southbound towards 30th Avenue.

No one else was present in the church at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

