Burned remains found in New Jersey cemetery identified

Police in Mercer County, New Jersey are investigating after a woman's burned body was found in a cemetery.

NEW JERSEY -- Police in New Jersey have identified the burned human remains found in a cemetery.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation began with a call around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The caller reported seeing what appeared to be human remains near the St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church cemetery gate on Clover Avenue in Hamilton Township.

Officers arrived to find a "severely burned deceased victim," Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a news release.

The remains have since been identified as 39-year-old Lisa Lloyd, of Ewing.

The death is being called "suspicious" but officials have identified a person of interest in the case.

A groundskeeper tells WABC's sister station Action News he arrived for work at 6:30 a.m. and noticed what he thought was a garbage bag along the street. About 10 minutes later the fire department and police arrived.

"As I walked down a little bit, you could see there was feet sticking up. It was completely charcoal black," he said.

An autopsy is pending, Onofri said.

Lloyd's body was found outside of the gated cemeteries along an open-access road. Still, it's holy ground for those who work here.

"Some of them are vets from World War I, World War II. We like to take care of them. We take pride. This is our cemetery," said the groundskeeper. "It's a sacred place."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

