Bodycam video shows police officers pull man from burning car in New Jersey

Officers rescue man from burning vehicle in New Jersey

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. (WABC) -- A police officer's bodycam recorded three officers rescuing a man from a burning car, pulling him to safety through a window, in New Jersey Saturday.

According to police, the officer first on the scene of a reported car fire just before 2 a.m. on Winant Avenue in Ridgefield Park discovered the driver unable to get out of the vehicle.

He and two other officers who arrived shortly after tried to get the man out through the driver's side window, but were forced back by the intense flames and heat, authorities said.

They were able to put out some of the fire using extinguishers which allowed them to grab the man and pull him out through the passenger side window.

The officers administered first aid as firefighters arrived to put out the fire.

The man was apparently okay as police said he was eventually released to a family member on scene.

Fed up and frustrated, Shariff Khan talked exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson after illegal fireworks set his home on fire during Fourth of July celebrations on Monday.



