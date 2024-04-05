Neighbor rushes to save teen from burning home on Long Island

Jim Dolan has more on how one man in Sayville rescued a teenage neighbor from his burning home.

Jim Dolan has more on how one man in Sayville rescued a teenage neighbor from his burning home.

Jim Dolan has more on how one man in Sayville rescued a teenage neighbor from his burning home.

Jim Dolan has more on how one man in Sayville rescued a teenage neighbor from his burning home.

SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A teenager on Long Island is alive because of his heroic neighbor - someone who he didn't even know.

Andrew Spitzfaden was in his second-floor bedroom on Astor Drive in Sayville when he heard crackling and popping sounds.

Spitzfaden was trapped. There was too much smoke to go downstairs and he was too far from the ground to jump. A neighbor noticed the smoke and came over.

Richard Mosback could see Spitzfaden on the second floor, so he ran to his house and brought over a ladder so he could make it down - and he did just in time.

"It was only an eight-foot ladder, so I got all the way to the top and I was able to have the son climb out the window," said Mosback.

Just as they made it down, the windows and the doors started exploding.

"It was just in time," added Mosback.

The house is now considered a total loss.

"I was amazingly lucky, the guy saved my life, really," said Spitzfaden.

ALSO READ | Woman sucker punched in Crown Heights recounts the frightening attack

CeFaan Kim has the exclusive interview with the victim of an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.