Video shows NJ officer rescuing man from burning car

MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Video shows a New Jersey police officer risking his own life as he pulled a man from a burning car.This happened on Thanksgiving night on Pergola Avenue in Monroe Township.The driver was trapped after the fiery crash and Officer Douglas Perrone was able to climb into the car and get the driver out.The 30-year-old man was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.Officer Perrone was treated for smoke inhalation after the daring rescue.A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim crossed the double yellow line while driving and slammed into a tree. Another vehicle driven by a 74-year-old man crashed into the wreckage while it was flipped over in the middle of the roadway. That driver was not injured.Anyone who might have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Monroe Township Police Traffic Safety Division at 732-521-0222 Ext. 126.