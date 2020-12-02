Health & Fitness

NY hospital workers save colleague, who wakes from coma with new heart

By
VALHALLA, Westchester County (WABC) -- The health care professionals at Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla help sick children every day, but staffers recently jumped into action to save the life of a colleague who suffered a massive heart attack.

Pharmacy director Prad Ananthasingam collapsed while eating lunch at the hospital cafeteria last July.

"He was dead," said Dr. Margie Silverman, who responded to the "code blue" that was announced over the PA system. "He needed to be defibrillated. We delivered a shock within seconds, and we got his heart rate back."

Ananthasingam was rushed to Westchester Medical Center, where doctors determined his heart was so damaged that he was placed on an emergency transplant list.

Amazingly, a matching donor heart was found just five days later.

The 41-year-old Ananthasingam says he had no symptoms of heart disease and emerged from a coma three weeks later with no recollection of what had happened.

"I was completely shocked," he said. "I could not believe I had a heart transplant."

He returned to work earlier this year, grateful to be alive.

"I don't even know to say thank you," he said. "I feel like I was given another chance to live. I just look forward to waking up every day."

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvalhallawestchester countyhealthtransplanthospitalheart attackheart transplant
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC school delays reopening due to positive COVID cases
Cuomo announces COVID vaccine delivery date for New Yorkers
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
Trump posts 46-minute speech on election despite no evidence of fraud
Rapper Casanova wanted, among 18 charged in gang bust
NBA: 48 players positive for coronavirus as testing resumes
Doctor comes out of retirement twice to help during COVID
Show More
Mom battling COVID-19 put in coma after giving birth to twins
Inside look at NYC's very own Pandemic Response Lab
1 person slashed on UWS subway station platform
De Blasio to parents: Send kids to school or face all-remote switch
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
More TOP STORIES News