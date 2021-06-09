Shocking video shows moment MTA bus crashes into Brooklyn building

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

New video bolsters theory of human error in MTA bus crash

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video shows the frightening MTA bus crash in Brooklyn where a driver slammed into a small building.

Footage from inside the bus shows the driver removing the brakes, then rear ending another vehicle twice before careening into the brownstone building Monday.
EMBED More News Videos

At least sixteen people were injured when an MTA bus lost control and jumped a curb, crashing into a building in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.



He also appears to have narrowly missed at least one other occupied car.

A row of parked cars got in his way.

A total of 16 people were hurt, but fortunately most left with minor injuries.

The MTA says the crash does not look like it was caused by mechanical error.

The exact cause is still being determined, but senior officials believe actions by the driver will end up being the cause.

EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the MTA bus crash in Brooklyn.


They say the driver may have been distracted, or his foot may have gotten stuck between pedals.

Investigators are citing numerous apparent violations, including the bus driver using a phone while driving, stopping the bus in the middle of the route and opening the protective barrier and leaving his seat.

They say he also then deactivated the bus brake before closing the barrier or buckling his seat belt and had two bags in the bus driver area while driving -- one of them was at his feet.

"The video is disturbing on many levels, raising questions about whether basic safety rules were followed. The incident remains under investigation and we will have more to say when that is complete," said Tim Minton with the MTA.

"Thank God that nobody got killed," neighbor Corey Demetrio said. "It literally went through somebody's house."

The 55-year-old driver, who has been on the job for 13 years, wasn't seriously injured. Officials say he has no major safety record infractions, only minor collisions.

The bus remains in the brownstone at 174 Lincoln Road Wednesday, after the Department of Buildings determined the structural stability is compromised and the building is no longer safe to occupy.

The Buildings Department says before the bus can be removed, the building owner must install shoring to prevent a potential collapse.

All residents in the building have been offered emergency relocation assistance.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect lefferts gardensbrooklynnew york citymtafdnybus crash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News