Man accused of stealing school bus, crashing into 15-20 parked cars in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of stealing school bus, crashing into 15-20 parked cars in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after they say a man stole an unoccupied school bus in East New York and struck 15-20 parked vehicles before he was stopped.

The incident was reported Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. when the man stole the bus at East 51st Street between Linden Blvd and Lenox Road.

Authorities tracked the bus through multiple precincts, eventually taking the suspect into custody in Brownsville at Jamaica and Sheffield avenues.

Anthony Reyes, 43, was later charged with grand larceny, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle, forgery, criminal possession of stolen property, obstruction of a governmental authority, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

Before he was stopped, Reyes struck multiple vehicles along the way as well as a building on East New York Avenue.

One witness said he struck every single car on a block.

"One of those cars that was right here, there was a lady inside, and if that cop did not take that lady out, she would've been dead by that time," witness Ali Sulimanalmaweri said. "So he pulled her out and he hit the car again, he kept hitting the car so he could run away."

At first witnesses said they feared there were children on the bus, but fortunately that was not the case.

However, countless vehicles were destroyed. One car was even rammed back and forth by the bus with a man inside.

That man, Raymond Johnson, said he doesn't think he was hurt, but the adrenaline hasn't worn off yet.

"He had me banging me back reverse trying to get away, and when he saw he could've pull over he kept pushing forward again," Johnson said.

Police attempted to Taser Reyes but he was only struck with one prong. He was taken to an area hospital.

One officer suffered a minor hand injury and three other people reported minor injuries.

Police say Reyes has at least 12 prior arrests, including robbery.

His last arrest for robbery was in 2017. He was released in March 2020 and is currently on parole until March 2025.

The investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Cops explain how new DNA technology led to arrest in 1999 cold case
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the new details in the 1999 Bronx cold-case murder.





----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york cityschool busstolen cartraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News