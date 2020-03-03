Search on for 2 men accused of attacking MTA bus driver in Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men who were caught on camera after allegedly assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx.

The incident was reported Monday around 1:30 p.m. on the corner of Boynton and Westchester avenues.

The 54-year-old bus driver exited his BX27 bus to check on a school bus that was blocking his bath.

While doing so, police say two unidentified men jumped the driver and punched him multiple times before running away.

The victim suffered swelling to the right eye and forehead and bruising to his knee. He was taken to Westchester Square Hospital and was said to be stable.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

