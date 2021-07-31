Several injured after MTA bus crashes into light pole in Brooklyn: Officials

According to FDNY officials, an MTA bus crashed into a pole just before noon on Flatbush Avenue.
They say a total of 21 passengers were removed from the vehicle.
Police say a grey Toyota was also involved in the crash, but no further details were given.
One victim was taken to a hospital and three others, including the driver, were treated at the scene.
There's no word yet on what caused the accident.
