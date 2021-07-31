Several injured after MTA bus crashes into light pole in Brooklyn: Officials

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10921136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a group of four officers confronted an armed suspect, and during a violent struggle, the suspect's weapon went off once.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured after a bus struck a light pole in Brooklyn Saturday morning.According to FDNY officials, an MTA bus crashed into a pole just before noon on Flatbush Avenue.They say a total of 21 passengers were removed from the vehicle.Police say a grey Toyota was also involved in the crash, but no further details were given.One victim was taken to a hospital and three others, including the driver, were treated at the scene.There's no word yet on what caused the accident.----------