Several injured after MTA bus crashes into light pole in Brooklyn: Officials

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured after a bus struck a light pole in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

According to FDNY officials, an MTA bus crashed into a pole just before noon on Flatbush Avenue.

They say a total of 21 passengers were removed from the vehicle.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer shot and wounded during struggle with suspect in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a group of four officers confronted an armed suspect, and during a violent struggle, the suspect's weapon went off once.



Police say a grey Toyota was also involved in the crash, but no further details were given.

One victim was taken to a hospital and three others, including the driver, were treated at the scene.

There's no word yet on what caused the accident.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citymtabus crashbus accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sweet 16 party turns violent: 2 teens shot and wounded
Florida reports record number of new COVID cases
LIST: Companies requiring COVID vaccines for employees
Pedicab driver critically injured in hit-and-run crash
NYPD officer wounded during struggle with suspect
Swimmers take plunge in Long Island Sound to raise money for cancer
Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?
Show More
Mom who gave birth to 9 thriving babies at same time speaks out
Michael Jackson's estate eyes revival following major court victories
Woman killed in fast-moving house fire on Long Island ID'd
Blue Origin's moon lander contract denied by NASA
DOJ says Russians hacked federal prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News