A man who apparently got kicked off an MTA bus after not paying the fare opened fire on the bus in Brooklyn

Shots fired at MTA bus, allegedly by man kicked off for fare evasion in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Shots were fired at an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

An apparently irate passenger opened fire at around 6:20 a.m.

The passenger was ejected off the bus for allegedly refusing to pay the fare at the intersection of Flatlands and Louisiana avenues in East New York.

As he walked away, he allegedly turned back to the bus and fired several shots.

No one was struck and the man fled.

Police are continuing to search for the gunman.

ALSO READ | The 'new' New York: Is it how we imagined back in 2021?

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.