Shots fired at MTA bus, allegedly by man kicked off for fare evasion in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Shots were fired at an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.
An apparently irate passenger opened fire at around 6:20 a.m.
The passenger was ejected off the bus for allegedly refusing to pay the fare at the intersection of Flatlands and Louisiana avenues in East New York.
As he walked away, he allegedly turned back to the bus and fired several shots.
No one was struck and the man fled.
Police are continuing to search for the gunman.
