Police searching for suspect who stabbed man on MTA bus in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who stabbed a passenger on an MTA bus.

A disturbing video shows the moment of the attack on a bus near 135th Street and Lenox Avenue.

The suspect repeatedly stabbed a 38-year-old man before exiting the bus.

The attack happened just steps away from Harlem Hospital, where the victim walked to for treatment.

He suffered injuries to his right forearm and was slashed on the hand.

Police say the violent encounter appeared to be unprovoked.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

