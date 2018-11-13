BUSINESS

Amazon chooses Long Island City as 1 of 2 new HQ locations

Candace McCowan reports on the big announcement from Long Island City.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
Amazon's second headquarters will be split between Long Island City in Queens and Arlington County, Virginia's Crystal City, the company announced Tuesday morning.

Amazon will invest $5 billion to create more than 50,000 new jobs between the two new locations.

There's been intense competition to win over Amazon, with more than 100 cities across the country competing and some throwing billions in tax incentives to the company.

Amazon kicked off its hunt for a second headquarters in September 2017, initially receiving 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.

Long Island City and Crystal City met Amazon's requirements for a new locale: Both are near metropolitan areas with more than a million people, have nearby international airports, direct access to mass transit and have room for the company to expand.

Governor Cuomo was steadfast in trying to do whatever it takes to get Amazon to commit to New York.

"We've put together a very strong incentive package and we've had great meetings. Anything I can think of that'll get us over the top. Anything they want named Amazon. I'll change my name to Amazon if that's what it takes," he said.

"The city is not providing subsidies. We do not believe in subsidies to corporations for retention or to attract corporations," Mayor Bill de Blasio had said. "That's a very strong view that I hold."

The company is set to received a performance-based tax incentive based on job creation as part of New York State's Excelsior Program.

There is a "No to Amazon HQ2" protest set for Wednesday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

