coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus CT News: Mohegan Sun casino announces pandemic-related layoffs

COVID-19 News and Information
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut -- The Mohegan Sun casino said it will lay off an unspecified number of employees due to impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

The southeastern Connecticut casino on sovereign tribal land opened June 1 despite opposition from Gov. Ned Lamont over the potential danger of spreading the virus in large group settings.

About 3,000 of roughly 5,000 workers returned to work at that time.

The company said Thursday it is ending its furlough program on Sept. 30.

Mohegan Sun President & General Manager Jeff Hamilton said the move will reduce their workforce among employees who have not been called back to work before the end of September.

"This difficult decision came after careful consideration and was driven by the unprecedented circumstances created by the pandemic, including reduced capacity and the inability to open all of the property amenities," Hamilton said in a prepared statement reported by NBC Connecticut.

The company said it was working with employees to find new positions.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessconnecticutreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcasinohospitalhealth carelayoffvirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1%, decline in new US cases
COVID-19 Updates: NY sets new low, fake face mask ID cards on rise
COVID-19 Updates: Bowling alleys can reopen in NY Monday
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill
Illegal raves broken up in NYC neighborhood seeing spike in COVID cases
4 dead in more than 2 dozen NYC shootings in less than 48 hours
Man holds mom, 2 other relatives hostage after TX shooting
1st Mediterranean cruise sets sail after COVID tests
Teacher appears shirtless during virtual class
Man involved in road rage beating sought by authorities
Show More
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
NYC bodega owners sound alarm about wave of ATM thefts
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1%, decline in new US cases
Extreme lightning causing large power outages in CA
Alleged dispute turns deadly outside Manhattan bagel shop
More TOP STORIES News