Nestlé USA recalls refrigerated cookie dough after receiving reports of rubber pieces in product

Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough after receiving reports that there were pieces of rubber in the products.

The recall only covers specific batch codes of the products, which include ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped "chubs."

Not impacted by this recall are: Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs.

View a list of potentially affected products here.

Nestlé USA said it is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of the products. The company said it has identified the source of the rubber and has already fixed the issue.

No illnesses or injuries were reported that required medical treatment.

Consumers who may have purchased the products should not prepare or consume them but should instead discard the product. You should retain your proof of purchase and contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.
