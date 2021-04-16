reopen ny

Reopen NY: Cuomo signs bill requiring affordable high-speed internet for all

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Raw Video: Cuomo signs high-speed internet access law

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- Saying remote learning disenfranchises students without reliable internet, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Friday establishing a first-in-the-nation program to provide affordable $15-per-month high speed internet to low-income households.

The COVID pandemic spotlighted the need for this law, Cuomo said, when so many school districts were forced to switch to remote learning.

"Remote learning, remote working, and telemedicine are not going away," said Cuomo. "This program - the first of its kind in the nation - will ensure that no New Yorker will have to forego having reliable home internet service and no child's education will have to suffer due to their economic situation."

New Yorkers qualifying for this affordable internet program include households who are eligible or receiving free or reduced-price lunch, supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, Medicaid benefits, the senior citizen or disability rent increase exemptions, or an affordability benefit from a utility.



It also requires providers to report to the Public Service Commission annually on their offers and uptake.

Affordability is a key issue in the fight for universal broadband, as many families cannot afford to pay for broadband service in their homes.

ALSO READ | Data suggests 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in the thousands across US
EMBED More News Videos

The CDC calls them breakthrough infections, cases of COVID-19 after people have received at least one vaccine, and we don't know exactly how many of these cases there are, but data from states suggests it's in the thousands.



According to state estimates, a basic high-speed internet plan, on average, costs more than $50 per month. Nationwide, 43% of those earning less than $30,000 are not connected to internet at home, and 26% of those making $30,000 to $50,000 remain unconnected at home. It closes to 8% unconnected for those making $75,000 or more.

Meanwhile, nationwide only 66 percent of Black households, 61 percent of Hispanic households, and 53 percent of Native Americans living on tribal lands are connected to internet at home, compared to 79 percent of White households.

To further bridge the internet gap in New York, the State has partnered with Schmidt Futures and the Ford Foundation to launch ConnectED NY, an emergency fund to provide approximately 50,000 students in economically disadvantaged school districts with free internet access through June 2022.

In addition, Cuomo's administration has launched the Affordable Broadband Portal to help New Yorkers find the affordable broadband programs in their area. This website also includes critical information about the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit Program ($50/month subsidy for broadband service, plus a one-time discount of up to $100 on computers and tablets).

ALSO READ | Eli Manning, NY Giants help posthumously grant NJ girl's Make-A-Wish
EMBED More News Videos

Eli Manning and the New York Giants teamed with Make-A-Wish New Jersey to posthumously honor the wish of a 2-year-old girl who recently died of brain cancer.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityhealthandrew cuomointernetmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: New cases up 30% in past month in U.S.
COVID Updates: CDC's J&J vaccine decision expected in 10 days
Data suggests 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in the thousands
Restaurants to stay open later in NY - but is it enough?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting
Handyman charged with murder in 'Mayor of City Island' shooting death
COVID Updates: New cases up 30% in past month in U.S.
Tribeca Film Fest to open with 'In the Heights' in all 5 boroughs
Man arrested after calling medical facility about lost cocaine
Protesters block traffic, shut down Holland Tunnel over police shootings
Group smashes their way into pharmacies, steals pills in burglary pattern
Show More
New video triggers backlash to Andrew Yang's mayoral candidacy
Former NYPD cop expected to plead guilty in alleged murder-for-hire plot
COVID vaccine supply appears to outpace demand in NYC
Mike Pence ill? Former VP undergoes pacemaker surgery
Pair of young seals ready to be released back into ocean
More TOP STORIES News