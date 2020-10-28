reopen nyc

Open Storefronts Program aims to help NYC small businesses amid pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new initiative aimed to help New York City businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Open Storefronts Program will begin on Friday, October 30.

Under the new program:
- Businesses can utilize the sidewalk directly in front of their storefront.
- Businesses on existing Open Streets: Restaurants can use curb lane directly in front of store.
- Businesses on the same street block can join together and apply for an Open Street.

One rule, there must be an 8-foot path for pedestrians to safely walk by.

For information on how to apply, visit nyc.gov/openstorefronts.

The mayor signed the executive order during his morning press conference on Wednesday. He said that it was important for him to get this initiative started ahead of the holidays.

"It's a crucial time for every small business," de Blasio said. "We can all make a difference by buying local."

RELATED: How restaurants will keep outdoor diners in NYC warm this winter

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citymedicalliquorsuspended licenseabc7ny instagramreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomosocial distancingface masksmall businessrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
105 NYC, Long Island bars cited for distancing violations
Liquor license loss: Several NY bars hit with suspensions
REOPEN NYC
Coronavirus Update: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
7 On Your Side Investigates: NYC on 'brink of catastrophe,' landlords say
Port Authority to impose fine for anyone not wearing mask at its facilities
COVID Updates: States adopt tough restrictions, hospitals near capacity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Update: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Walter Wallace protests in Brooklyn erupt into riots, looting
7 On Your Side Investigates: NYC on 'brink of catastrophe,' landlords say
How much snow could Zeta bring to the Tri-State area?
Pole-dancing skeletons must be removed, HOA tells homeowner
Turner tests positive for COVID during game, returns for World Series photo
Sex chats & child porn: Married volunteer firefighter charged
Show More
Urgent push to boost NYC indoor dining before winter
Long lines persist for early voting in NYC
Report: Trump had $270M in debt forgiven for Trump Tower Chicago
NBA rookie arrested on assault charges
VW recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires
More TOP STORIES News