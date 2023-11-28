Buybuy BABY reopens 7 locations in Tri-State area after closing all stores

Buybuy BABY also plans to open more than 100 additional stores over the next 3 years.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Buybuy BABY is back and it has already reopened some locations -- including several stores in the Tri-State area.

Just three months after closing all of its stores, new locations are opening up again.

As of now, the retailer has reopened 11 stores, including seven in the Tri-State.

The majority of them are in New Jersey, including in Woodbridge, Bridgewater, Cherry Hill and Paramus.

Stores are also opening in Amherst and Scarsdale in New York and in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Buybuy BABY also plans to open more than 100 additional stores over the next three years. It's possible that another 200 smaller stores could be opened as well.

The chain had been closed for about three months after its former parent company Bed Bath & Beyond went bankrupt earlier this year.

However, the new owner of the brand believes many parents would still rather shop for baby products in person and that in-store experiences allow shoppers to get a feel for items, like strollers, cribs and car seats before buying.

RELATED | Bed Bath and Beyond will live on - well, the brand, anyway- thanks to Overstock.com

The company closed dozens of locations in the last year, a number of them in the tri-state area.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.