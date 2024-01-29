7 On Your Side's tips for buying or selling a used vehicle

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Anytime you're in the market for a new car trying to figure out which vehicle is going to stand the test of time can be the hardest part.

Vehicle history reports are essential to get information on your car.

The average cost of a new car is $47,500 and a used car is up at $27,500.

Reports from sources like CARFAX or AutoCheck can tell you:

- Air Bag Deployment

- Odometer Records

- "Lemon Status"

- Ownership

- Service & Warranty Records

- Title Issues

- Accidents & Damage

Some criticism of the reports are there are sometimes inaccuracies or uncorrected errors.

That's because reports are dependent on reporting sources such as:

- Police Reports

- Insurance

- Repair Shops

- Dealers & Auctions

Make sure if you are buying a vehicle you get a report, take a test drive, and hire a mechanic to get an inspection and their opinion.

----------

