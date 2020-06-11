Group slashes cab driver's hands, steals vehicle in Staten Island

GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group who attacked a cab driver on Staten Island and stole his car.The NYPD released pictures of two of the people involved.They say the group of four attacked the driver during a dispute last Thursday on South Avenue in Graniteville.Police say one of the people involved slashed the driver's hands with a knife.When he got out of the vehicle to try to escape, the group took off in his 2012 Red Ford Explorer.The first individual is a black male in his 20s, and was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater, a blue surgical mask, dark colored sweatpants and white sneakers.The second individual is a woman who wore a black coat with a fur-lined hood, dark colored pants and brown shoes.Descriptions were not available for the other two people.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------