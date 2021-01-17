Cab driver stabbed in attempted robbery in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9733925" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A naked man was electrocuted after a fight at a subway station in Harlem.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video to help find the passenger who stabbed a cab driver in Brooklyn last week.The incident happened Wednesday after the victim picked the suspect up in front of a subway station on East 29th Street around 7 p.m.Police say the suspect tried to rob the 58-year-old driver with a knife. After the driver got out of the car, the suspect moved into the driver's seat.The victim started to confront the suspect and that is when authorities say he stabbed the cab driver in his thigh and ran away.The victim was able to drive home and call 911. First responders rushed him to the hospital where he was said to be stable.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------