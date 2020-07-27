Health & Fitness

California man discharged from hospital, reunited with family after beating COVID-19

Healthcare workers cheered on a 60-year-old man as he was discharged from the facility and reunited with family.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A 60-year-old Southern California man was able to reunite with his family after beating the novel coronavirus last weekend.

The team at at hospital in Riverside, California cheered on Carlos Calderon as he was discharged Saturday evening.

Calderon has diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. He spent 13 days in the hospital and he was also in the intensive care unit.

He was incubated and had to be continuously flipped to breathe.

Hospital officials say he lost 25 to 30 pounds during his battle.

Calderon is now reunited with his wife Leticia and his children Kathy and Carlos. His children also contracted coronavirus weeks before and self-isolated. They only had mild symptoms.

Riverside Community Hospital has saved the lives of 550 COVID-19 patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive tests in NYC at 1%, Moderna begins largest vaccine study
Yankees-Phillies opener postponed after 14 Marlins test positive
GOP stimulus proposal not likely to extend $600 weekly payment
9-year-old girl is youngest COVID-19 victim in Florida
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat & humidity
Trump's national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Show More
Mayor de Blasio calls for restart to NYC court system
Conserve power: Con Ed warns NYC as residents try to keep cool
16-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in shooting in Brooklyn
Bayonne business sells winning Mega Millions ticket
Video shows man smashing NYPD vehicle window
More TOP STORIES News