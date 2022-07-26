  • Watch Now
12 young Ukrainian refugees offered chance to enjoy free summer camp on Long Island

Stacey Sager Image
ByStacey Sager via WABC logo
41 minutes ago
WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, Long Island (WABC) -- An arts camp on Long Island is giving 12 young Ukrainian refugees a chance to go to day camp for free.

Camp Usdan operates on a plot of land with 140 acres of woods in Wheatley Heights.

They say summer camp is a place to step out of your comfort zone, but that started well before the summer for about a dozen kids, refugees from Ukraine who are new to the Long Island camp but are thrilled to have this chance.

It comes at a time when the children's country is at war with Russia. This camp represents a bright spot for them.

Watch Stacey Sager's full report in the video player above.

