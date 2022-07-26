12 young Ukrainian refugees offered chance to enjoy free summer camp on Long Island

Camp Usdan in Wheatley Heights, Suffolk County is giving 12 young Ukrainian refugees a chance to go to day camp for free.

WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, Long Island (WABC) -- An arts camp on Long Island is giving 12 young Ukrainian refugees a chance to go to day camp for free.

Camp Usdan operates on a plot of land with 140 acres of woods in Wheatley Heights.

They say summer camp is a place to step out of your comfort zone, but that started well before the summer for about a dozen kids, refugees from Ukraine who are new to the Long Island camp but are thrilled to have this chance.

It comes at a time when the children's country is at war with Russia. This camp represents a bright spot for them.

