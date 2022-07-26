12 young Ukrainian refugees offered chance to enjoy free summer camp on Long Island

WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, Long Island (WABC) -- An arts camp on Long Island is giving 12 young Ukrainian refugees a chance to go to day camp for free.
Camp Usdan operates on a plot of land with 140 acres of woods in Wheatley Heights.
They say summer camp is a place to step out of your comfort zone, but that started well before the summer for about a dozen kids, refugees from Ukraine who are new to the Long Island camp but are thrilled to have this chance.
MORE NEWS | Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
It comes at a time when the children's country is at war with Russia. This camp represents a bright spot for them.
Watch Stacey Sager's full report in the video player above.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.