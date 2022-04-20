animal attack

TikTok video shows woman attacked by Canada goose protecting nest

The woman throws her things to the ground after being ambushed by the goose.
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

TikTok video shows woman attacked by goose protecting nest

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Video shows a Canada goose swooping down on a woman after she mistakenly took a step too close to its nest and eggs.

It happened at a parking lot in Jacksonville, Florida.

The footage was shared to TikTok by Victoria Willard in March.

The woman throws her things to the ground after being ambushed by the goose.

Moments later, another driver carefully got into his car and drives in front of the goose blocking and distracting the protective bird so that the woman could gather her belongings.

Willard said she began recording after her supervisor said he was attacked while walking to the building.

Willard said she wanted to "see if it would happen again."

According to National Geographic, "Because of changing weather, settlement, and farming patterns, many Canada (not "Canadian") geese have begun to alter their migrations. Typically, the birds summered in northern North America and flew south when cold weather arrived. This cycle endures, but some northern populations have shortened their flight to traditional wintering grounds in the southern U.S. and Mexico. Other Canada geese have become permanent residents of parks, golf courses, suburban subdevelopments, and other human habitats across much of North America. In some areas, such as airports, they are so numerous that they are considered a nuisance."

Last week, Willard posted an update to TikTok. It was a video showing a gosling walking around with the goose in the parking lot.

"Finally! Now we can get to work safely each morning," Willard wrote in the video caption.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridatiktokanimal attackanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ATTACK
Florida tiger attack: Man mauled after trying to pet animal
Camel kills 2 after escaping enclosure on Tennessee farm
Coyote sightings prompt warnings to Long Island residents
Beloved Yorkie killed in NJ bear attack, 2nd this month
TOP STORIES
How local mass transit, airlines are responding to mask ruling
Tentative deal reached ahead of NYC doorman strike deadline
Syracuse Police investigating video of child being put in patrol car
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Subway shove suspect sent to psychiatric facility indefinitely
Catholic Church will pay $87.5M to settle NJ sex abuse suits
Mysterious liver disease in kids spreads to US, Europe
Show More
21-year-old chihuahua is the oldest living dog in the world
Dropped ball: Pitching mound keeps NYC school teams off baseball field
New York City's 1st all-electric skyscraper in the works
Elderly man struck by NYPD cruiser in Brooklyn
Major road investment aims to smooth over Long Island pothole problem
More TOP STORIES News