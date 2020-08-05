LOS ANGELES -- A Southern California couple that was forced to cancel their wedding received an unexpected surprise when Domino's Pizza paid for their entire registry.
Like countless couples, soon-to-be newlyweds Dani Haberman and C.J. Colace, had big plans in 2020 to get married.
"In January, February, we booked all of our vendors, we were on top of it," the couple told our sister station KABC-TV. That was, of course, before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything.
"We both lost our jobs, then it was that horrible sinking feeling oh gosh, is it going to be able to happen," said Haberman.
While it's a big disappointment, Dani and C.J. have postponed their big day due to the developing pandemic. But recently, the couple received an even bigger surprise.
Dani responded to a sponsored Domino's Pizza ad offering pizza-themed wedding registries for couples who had postponed their 2020 ceremonies.
The couple was expecting $40 in pizza and didn't think much else of it. A few weeks later, she received an email.
All of their wedding registries, totaling more than $4,000, were paid for by Domino's. The boxes of gifts have kept arriving daily.
"We kind of just put stuff on it, like a 'oh, we wish." We had a $1,000 couch on there, we didn't expect anyone to buy us a $1,000 couch," said Haberman.
While 2020 has been unpredictable and stressful amid the pandemic, this act of kindness has brought some light into their lives.
"They didn't have to do that," said Haberman. "They're a big company, they didn't ask us to talk to anybody, they didn't ask us to post on social media, they just did it."
The happy couple is now looking forward to their new wedding date in Oct. 2021.
"As far as we're concerned, we're already married," said Colace. "It's all about having a party and celebrating."
CA couple forced to cancel wedding amid pandemic has registry paid for by Domino's Pizza
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News