New York State to launch cannabis education campaign on tv, transportation, social media

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York is set to launch a new program Monday educating people on the marijuana laws around the state.It will be the first public education campaign in New York to teach people where cannabis can be consumed, who can consume it, and how to do so safely.It is being run by the Office of Cannabis Management.The office says the wide-reaching campaign will provide parents and caregivers with tools to protect youth, remind New Yorkers of the risks of driving while impaired by cannabis, and other messages to help keep New Yorkers safe and healthy as the new industry develops.Once it launches, there will be advertisements on TV, radio, in mass transit, and on social media.For more information, the public can visit cannabis.ny.gov ----------