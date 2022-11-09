Suffolk County Police say 5-year-old was hospitalized for eating cannabis-infused Halloween candy

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police are reminding parents to check their children's Halloween candy.
Their latest warning comes after a 5-year-old from Shirley was treated at a hospital for allegedly eating cannabis-infused gummies.
Police say the child received the candy while trick-or-treating.
The gummies were in packaging with similar branding to Starburst candy, and the candy was clearly labeled as medicated and containing cannabis.
Officials say the re-sealable package had been previously opened, but the packaging did not appear to be tampered with.