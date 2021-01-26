Westchester teen arrested, charged for involvement in Capitol siege

Brian Gundersen was arrested and charged after he was recognized from his Byram Hills High School varsity jacket, which he wore at the Capitol riots several weeks ago.
Gundersen is one of many local arrests that have been made since the Capitol insurrection on January 6.
The North Castle police chief says he contacted the FBI on January 12, stating that he had information relating to the Capitol riots.
The chief claims that the Superintendent of Byram Hills High School and people in the community recognized the varsity jacket after seeing video of the riots.
The chief identified the suspect as Gundersen, who played varsity football for the high school.
The high school could no comment on the matter.
Another anonymous tip provided the FBI with a Facebook account, which came back to Gundersen, who was seen wearing the same jacket.
Last week the FBI interviewed Gundersen, who admitted to attending the January 6 rally in support of President Trump.
However, he initially denied being part of the Capitol insurrection.
During a subsequent interview, he allegedly admitted to going into the Capitol on January 6. He told investigators he was there for 10 minutes and that he was pushed into the building by the crowd, according to the criminal complaint.
