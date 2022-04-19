Elderly man struck by NYPD cruiser in Bath Beach, Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An elderly man is in the hospital after being struck by an NYPD cruiser.

Details about exactly how the man was struck are still unclear.



The accident happened near 2240 86th Street around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The man has been taken to NYU Langone in Brooklyn where he's being treated for head trauma.

He's expected to survive.

Police are investigating exactly what led up to the officer hitting the man.

