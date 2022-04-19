Elderly man struck by NYPD cruiser in Bath Beach, Brooklyn

Details about exactly how the man was struck are still unclear.
The accident happened near 2240 86th Street around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The man has been taken to NYU Langone in Brooklyn where he's being treated for head trauma.
He's expected to survive.
Police are investigating exactly what led up to the officer hitting the man.
ALSO READ | How local mass transit agencies are responding over mask mandate ruling
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip