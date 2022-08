Car crashes into storefront of Dunkin Donuts in Carlstadt, N.J.

CARLSTADT, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts storefront in New Jersey.

Police say no one was injured, but the entrance had to be taken apart.

The incident happened along Route 17 in Carlstadt.

There is no word on what caused the driver to lose control.

Police are not certain if they will face charges.

