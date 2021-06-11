Car crash into Mill Basin assisted living facility kills 1, injures 4

The 22-year-old driver lost control on Strickland Avenue and crashed through a fence just before midnight.
The vehicle came to a rest on the side of the Sunrise at Mill Basin Assisted Living Facility.
A rear passenger was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.
Four others in the vehicle were taken to Kings County Hospital and Brookdale with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.
So far, there's no word on charges against the driver.
