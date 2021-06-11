Car crash into Mill Basin assisted living facility kills 1, injures 4

By Eyewitness News
MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A speeding car crashed through a fence and into the side of a home for seniors in Brooklyn, killing a passenger and injuring four others.

The 22-year-old driver lost control on Strickland Avenue and crashed through a fence just before midnight.

The vehicle came to a rest on the side of the Sunrise at Mill Basin Assisted Living Facility.

A rear passenger was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

Four others in the vehicle were taken to Kings County Hospital and Brookdale with non-life-threatening injuries.



Police say the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

So far, there's no word on charges against the driver.

