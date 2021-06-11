Car crash into Mill Basin assisted living facility kills 1, injures 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10772857" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was an ordeal that played out with just tweets from officials, but made real when they posted a photo and video of the vessel and its bow with nothing under it.

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A speeding car crashed through a fence and into the side of a home for seniors in Brooklyn, killing a passenger and injuring four others.The 22-year-old driver lost control on Strickland Avenue and crashed through a fence just before midnight.The vehicle came to a rest on the side of the Sunrise at Mill Basin Assisted Living Facility.A rear passenger was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.Four others in the vehicle were taken to Kings County Hospital and Brookdale with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.So far, there's no word on charges against the driver.----------