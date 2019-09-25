Car crashes into home in Hicksville, homeowner hurt

By
HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- An SUV veered off the road and slammed into a house on Long Island.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bethpage and Woodbury Road in Hicksville.

The driver of the black Lincoln SUV was, for some reason, unable to stop, and went through the intersection, hitting a traffic light and then hitting the home.

Video showed that traffic light through the front window.

The 54-year-old homeowner was inside at the time and hit by debris.

He and the driver were both taken to the hospital but are expected to recover.

Fire crews worked along with the Town of Oyster Bay to make sure the home was stable before removing the car.

It's not yet clear if the driver will face any charges.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hicksvillenassau countycar accidentcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Authorities speak to missing NJ girl's father in Mexico
New York City cancels school on December 23
AccuWeather: Bright and beautiful
Measles outbreak: If my kids are vaccinated do I need to worry?
Plácido Domingo withdraws from Met Opera shows after harassment reports
Pilot rescued from plane stuck in tree after missing runway
Show More
Search on for man who attacked woman jogging in NJ
NYC Gridlock Challenge: Better to walk or drive?
Good Samaritans to be honored for saving girl from under subway train
Video of car wanted in hit-and-run that killed man in Brooklyn
Police: Man who broke into NY home found naked in kids' closet
More TOP STORIES News