Car crashes into home in Hicksville, homeowner hurt

HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- An SUV veered off the road and slammed into a house on Long Island.It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bethpage and Woodbury Road in Hicksville.The driver of the black Lincoln SUV was, for some reason, unable to stop, and went through the intersection, hitting a traffic light and then hitting the home.Video showed that traffic light through the front window.The 54-year-old homeowner was inside at the time and hit by debris.He and the driver were both taken to the hospital but are expected to recover.Fire crews worked along with the Town of Oyster Bay to make sure the home was stable before removing the car.It's not yet clear if the driver will face any charges.----------