Out-of-control car crashes into traffic light, injures 3 people

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Chaos in Queens, where an out-of-control car took down a traffic light and injured several people Saturday.

Officials say three people were injured after a car lost control and jumped a curb on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica around 10 a.m.

Citizen App video shows the car on the sidewalk, wedged underneath the lamp pole.

Two people were taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. A third person was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

It's unclear whether they were in the car or were pedestrians.

The crash is under investigation.

