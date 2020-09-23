Shocking Video: Man shields 3 children after gunfire erupts at Bronx car dealership

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police have released shocking video of a shooting inside a car dealership in the Bronx that left an innocent bystander scrambling to protect his children.

The incident happened on Monday, just after 7 p.m. inside a car dealership on Boston Road.

According to sources, three suspects exchanged gunfire with another individual, who was the intended target, inside of the dealership.

During the gunfire, police say a 39-year-old innocent bystander was struck in the right thigh while attempting to shield his three children.

Surveillance video shows the victim shielding his children behind a blue couch inside of the dealership.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The children did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

