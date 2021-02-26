Car crashes through front of Target store in New Jersey; 3 people injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10369890" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene after a car crashed into a Target store in Cherry Hill, New jersey on Thursday morning.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey -- Police say three people suffered minor injuries when a car crashed into a Cherry Hill, New Jersey Target on Thursday morning.It happened in the Hillview Shopping Center on Route 38.Police say the driver, 76, had a medical episode just after 10:00 a.m., which caused him to crash his Hyundai Sonata through the glass into the storage area of the store's Starbucks.The driver, his 58-year-old passenger and an employee, all suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be checked out."It is a busy foot traffic area," said Lt. John Ostermueller of the Cherry Hill Police Department. "We're fortunate no one was hit in the parking lot. We're fortunate that at that time that employee area of the store was relatively unoccupied."The car was pulled from the store around 11:15 a.m. leaving a gaping hole and lots of debris repairs began quickly.The store remained closed for several hours to inspect for any electrical or carbon monoxide issues, and reopened around 2 p.m."Luckily it probably wasn't that busy in there but even as someone is waiting in line and you're kind of off to the side because you're trying to social distance, so it could've been a lot worse," said shopper Tina Chartier of Palmyra, N.J.Police say the crash is under investigation, but for now they say they believe this is an unfortunate accident and do not anticipate any charges.----------