SUV crashes through front of restaurant in Yorktown Heights, Westchester County

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment a vehicle crashed through the front of a restaurant in Westchester County on Thursday.

The restaurant was filled with customers at the time.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows an employee sitting in a chair when a Jeep comes crashing through.

Staff members say the driver of the Jeep accidentally hit drive instead of reverse to get out of her parking spot.

The employee was not hurt.

