85-year-old driver dies after car goes through fence into Oyster Bay Marina

EMBED <>More Videos

85-year-old driver dies after car goes through fence into marina

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- An 85-year-old man has died after his car struck a fence and became submerged in water.

The incident was reported in the sound at the Oyster Bay Marina just before 3 p.m.

The driver of the 2011 Volkswagen Jeta was traveling through the parking lot at 5 Bay Avenue when he apparently struck the fence.

He became trapped when the car went into the water. First responders removed him from the water and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.



The car could be seen from NewsCopter 7 flipped over in the water.

Police will continue investigate the incident.

ALSO READ | Hochul calls for workers to return to NYC offices in the New Year
EMBED More News Videos

New York Governor Hochul called for workers in the city to get back in their offices for the New Year, with hybrid options.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countyoyster baycar crashwater rescuecar
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News