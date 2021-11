85-year-old driver dies after car goes through fence into Oyster Bay Marina

EMBED >More News Videos New York Governor Hochul called for workers in the city to get back in their offices for the New Year, with hybrid options.

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- An 85-year-old man has died after his car struck a fence and became submerged in water.The incident was reported in the sound at the Oyster Bay Marina just before 3 p.m.The driver of the 2011 Volkswagen Jeta was traveling through the parking lot at 5 Bay Avenue when he apparently struck the fence.He became trapped when the car went into the water. First responders removed him from the water and took him to a hospital in critical condition.The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.The car could be seen from NewsCopter 7 flipped over in the water.Police will continue investigate the incident.----------