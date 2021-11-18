85-year-old driver dies after car goes through fence into Oyster Bay Marina

The incident was reported in the sound at the Oyster Bay Marina just before 3 p.m.
The driver of the 2011 Volkswagen Jeta was traveling through the parking lot at 5 Bay Avenue when he apparently struck the fence.
He became trapped when the car went into the water. First responders removed him from the water and took him to a hospital in critical condition.
The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The car could be seen from NewsCopter 7 flipped over in the water.
Police will continue investigate the incident.
