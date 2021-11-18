85-year-old driver dies after car goes through fence into Oyster Bay Marina

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11249884" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York Governor Hochul called for workers in the city to get back in their offices for the New Year, with hybrid options.

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- An 85-year-old man has died after his car struck a fence and became submerged in water.The incident was reported in the sound at the Oyster Bay Marina just before 3 p.m.The driver of the 2011 Volkswagen Jeta was traveling through the parking lot at 5 Bay Avenue when he apparently struck the fence.He became trapped when the car went into the water. First responders removed him from the water and took him to a hospital in critical condition.The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.The car could be seen from NewsCopter 7 flipped over in the water.Police will continue investigate the incident.----------